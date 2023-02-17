ROANOKE — The co-owner of the two dogs reported stolen at the entrance of Waid Park and found dead a week later was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Ferrum resident Terry Eugene Michel, 58, is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal, according to a news release by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond.

Michel told authorities Feb. 7 that his two black Labradors, Caleb and Colby, were taken by two men in an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Michel claimed Caleb and Colby got away from him while chasing a squirrel on a trail in Waid Park, according to reports. He reported the two men who took the dogs parked just outside of view of the park’s cameras near the entrance.

Several local groups rallied in the days after the reported theft. The Franklin County Humane Society offered a $2,000 reward for the safe return of Caleb and Colby. A Facebook page was created to help search for the dogs.

The carcasses of Caleb and Colby were found Tuesday dumped on the side of the road in the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road, approximately 4 miles from Waid Park. The cause of death was confirmed to be gunshot wounds following necropsies performed by the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, according to the news release.

Following the deaths of Caleb and Colby, the Franklin County Humane Society began taking donations for a reward for the conviction of the whomever was responsible. Money also is being raised for a memorial for them to be placed at the park.

Terry Michels’s wife, Rhonda Michel, also has worked closely with the Franklin County Humane Society and other groups to locate Caleb and Colby. Sgt. Megan Huston, with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said Rhonda Michel has been cooperative and does not appear to have any involvement.

In the recent news release, Huston emphasized to the public that the most recent incident was not connected to Waid Park. There have been several calls to improve security at the park following the incident.

“The Office of the Sheriff is thankful to be able to provide a resolution to this case, although the reasons why are still hard to comprehend. We have noticed the many comments with concerns about this occurring at the Waid Park Recreation Area, but we do want to confirm that the reported theft and subsequent death of these dogs have no connection to Waid Park.”