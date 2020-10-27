Danville's contract with Caesars has clause allowing company to delay meeting commitments in certain circumstances.

The contract between Caesars Entertainment and the city of Danville includes provisions that would not require the company to meet its promised jobs numbers and wage commitments under certain circumstances.
The provisions in the contract signed Sept. 3 by city and company officials state that Caesars Virginia temporarily would not be required to meet those obligations "in the event of a partial or total shutdown of the project as a result of natural disaster, pandemic, endemic or other emergency situation."
City voters will decide Tuesday whether to allow Caesars Entertainment in Paradise, Nevada, to build a $400 million casino resort project in Schoolfield off West Main Street on property where the former Dan River Inc. finishing building now sits.
The contract calls for Caesars to provide 1,300 full-time jobs once in operation and 900 jobs during construction of the resort. The agreement also states that Caesars is anticipated to exceed the minimum requirements in terms of jobs numbers and the pay of at least $31,200 per year.
Such "out" provisions are not uncommon in those types of contracts, City Manager Ken Larking said.
"Nothing in the development agreement is unusual," Larking said Tuesday. "It would be difficult [for Caesars] to be able to function and pay its employees when it's not open."
The agreement would allow such a scenario only in cases of events beyond the company's control, Larking said.
David Rittvo, vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment, said his company is committed to honoring the contract and its promises.
"We are comfortable and confident that this project will be developed, built and operated safely in light of current best practices for protecting the safety of workers and guests," Rittvo said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and affects it has had on businesses. "We've seen this year that businesses, including Caesars properties, want to reopen as as soon as they can do so safely."
Casino opponents have pointed to the provisions as an opening to give the company an option not to meet its commitments to the city.
Known as a "force majeure," the clauses or provisions relieve the parties in an agreement from carrying out their obligations during circumstances beyond their control, making performance inadvisable, commercially impracticable, illegal or impossible, Larking said.
"It covers extremely unlikely events," Larking said, "and they are only covered during the time in which the event occurs."
Rittvo said in such a case operations would return to normal after the shutdown were to end.
"Then it's back to business as usual under the contract for any obligations that were put on hold," Rittvo said.
Kelly Duncan, a partner with Jones Walker LLP, a law firm in New Orleans, said, "Force majeure clauses in development agreements are quite common, and it would be unusual not to have one."
Walker worked with the city in developing the agreement.
Larking said a situation in which Caesars would renege on a part of the agreement — for reasons not beyond the company's control — is highly unlikely.
"We don't expect that at all," he said. "We don't expect to have to fight over a disagreement on this contract in court. They've been very good to work with. The business case for the casino operation is sound."
In such a situation, force majeure would not apply, Duncan said.
"A force majeure cannot be invoked based on the acts or omissions of the party seeking to invoke force majeure, and an economic restraint alone, is not sufficient," Duncan said.
It can only apply during a true emergency.
"The development agreement does not allow Caesars to back out of any commitments to the city unless a true emergency occurs and those commitments cannot be performed," Rittvo said. "Even then, this grace period only lasts as long as the emergency does."
Also, any emergency situation that would result in paying beneath the minimum requirement of the agreement would merit discussion, Larking said, adding that he could not think of a scenario that would justify paying below that.
"Should an event of force majeure occur, Caesars would be excused from meeting its wage and employment commitments only during the continuance of such an event," Duncan said. "It is important to bear in mind that Caesars is obligated to exercise commercially reasonable efforts to eliminate the disabling effects of an event of force majeure."
Based on estimates by Caesars, the development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
The resort, expected to open in 2023, would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
