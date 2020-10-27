Danville's contract with Caesars has clause allowing company to delay meeting commitments in certain circumstances.

"Then it's back to business as usual under the contract for any obligations that were put on hold," Rittvo said.

Kelly Duncan, a partner with Jones Walker LLP, a law firm in New Orleans, said, "Force majeure clauses in development agreements are quite common, and it would be unusual not to have one."

Walker worked with the city in developing the agreement.

Larking said a situation in which Caesars would renege on a part of the agreement — for reasons not beyond the company's control — is highly unlikely.

"We don't expect that at all," he said. "We don't expect to have to fight over a disagreement on this contract in court. They've been very good to work with. The business case for the casino operation is sound."

In such a situation, force majeure would not apply, Duncan said.

"A force majeure cannot be invoked based on the acts or omissions of the party seeking to invoke force majeure, and an economic restraint alone, is not sufficient," Duncan said.

It can only apply during a true emergency.