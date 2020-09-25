 Skip to main content
Gov. Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The two received nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon after they were notified Wednesday evening that a member of the governor's residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive, the governor's office said in a news release.

Ralph Northam has no symptoms, while Pamela Northam has mild symptoms. Both are in good spirits and will isolate for the next 10 days, the governor's office said.

The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning this morning.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Ralph Northam said in the news release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously.”

