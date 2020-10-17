In 5th District contest, Webb outraises Good three-to-one in third quarter

Cameron Webb, the Democrat who is trying to capture a GOP seat in Virginia’s sprawling 5th congressional district, outraised his Republican opponent, Bob Good, by a 3-to-1 margin in the third quarter.

Webb, an internal medicine doctor and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia, brought in nearly $2.73 million in the period that ended Sept. 30, compared with $722,724 for Good, a former employee of Liberty University and former Campbell County supervisor, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, lost the chance to retain the seat when Good defeated him in a June drive-through convention.

Webb had nearly $1.2 million on hand as of Sept. 30, to Good’s $380,855.

The 5th, which extends from Fauquier County south through Charlottesville to the North Carolina line, has been in GOP hands since 2002, with the exception of 2009-2011, when Democrat Tom Perriello held the seat for a single term. Republican Donald Trump carried it by 11 percentage points in 2016 — but Democrats are pouring money into Webb’s campaign, seeking an upset.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, produced by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, lists the Webb-Good contest as a toss-up.