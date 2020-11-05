Luria, Spanberger, McEachin win Virginia congressional races

Luria holds on to US House seat in 2nd

Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria has held on to her seat in a Virginia congressional district that includes suburban and rural areas and the world’s largest naval base.

The former U.S. Navy commander defeated Republican Scott Taylor in Tuesday’s election. Taylor is a former Navy SEAL who represented the district for one term before Luria defeated him in 2018.

During her 20 years in the Navy, Luria’s assignments included operating nuclear reactors on an aircraft carrier and serving as second in command of a guided missile cruiser.

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District spans the state’s coast and includes suburban areas such as Virginia Beach, as well as the rural Eastern Shore. It also boasts the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and a large population of military veterans.

Early votes in Henrico and Spotsylvania push Spanberger to victory in 7th

Early voting in Henrico and Spotsylvania counties carried Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to victory on Wednesday night in a hard-fought battle with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in the 7th Congressional District.