Luria, Spanberger, McEachin win Virginia congressional races

Luria holds on to US House seat in 2nd
Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria has held on to her seat in a Virginia congressional district that includes suburban and rural areas and the world’s largest naval base.
The former U.S. Navy commander defeated Republican Scott Taylor in Tuesday’s election. Taylor is a former Navy SEAL who represented the district for one term before Luria defeated him in 2018.
During her 20 years in the Navy, Luria’s assignments included operating nuclear reactors on an aircraft carrier and serving as second in command of a guided missile cruiser.
Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District spans the state’s coast and includes suburban areas such as Virginia Beach, as well as the rural Eastern Shore. It also boasts the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and a large population of military veterans.
Early votes in Henrico and Spotsylvania push Spanberger to victory in 7th
Early voting in Henrico and Spotsylvania counties carried Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to victory on Wednesday night in a hard-fought battle with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in the 7th Congressional District.
Spanberger, defending the seat she first won two years ago, declared victory after picking up an additional 4,100 early votes that had not been reported in Henrico and 2,300 votes in Spotsylvania. Absentee votes in the two counties — cast in person or through the mail — gave her a 5,100-vote victory margin, or slightly more than 1 percentage point, after she trailed by about 1,300 votes on Wednesday afternoon.
“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said in a statement.
McEachin cruises in 4th, but Benjamin won't concede
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, cruised to his third term in Congress in Virginia's 4th District with a 21 percentage-point win on the strength of early voting by Democrats in Richmond and Henrico County.
Republican challenger Leon Benjamin refused to concede, despite trailing by 80,000 votes after early voting and absentee ballots turned a narrow McEachin lead on election night into a blowout the next morning. McEachin had 60.89% of the vote to 38.99% for Benjamin, according to unofficial figures.
“I am not going to concede this election until the final results are certified,” said Benjamin, a South Richmond minister who aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, in a statement on Wednesday. “We want to make sure that every valid vote is counted and any invalid votes are thrown out.”
McEachin had inched ahead late Tuesday after trailing much of the night because of Republican strength at the polls on Election Day, but a massive early vote swung the election decisively overnight as votes were counted in Richmond, Henrico and other Democratic strongholds.
“I want to thank the good folks of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District for their continued confidence in me and for their resounding support,” McEachin said in a statement on Wednesday.
Other Va. races
Elsewhere in Virginia, three incumbent GOP House members — Reps. Rob Wittman, Ben Cline, and Morgan Griffith — have held on to their seats, as did Democratic Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton, Gerry Connolly and Bobby Scott.
Former Campbell County supervisor Bob Good, a Republican, defeated Dr. Cameron Webb, a Democrat, in the 5th District.
With these latest results, seven of Virginia's 11 congressional seats are held by Democrats, while four are held by Republicans.
