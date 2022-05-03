Report that high court is poised to overturn ruling shocks Virginia politics

RICHMOND — A Politico report the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years sent shock waves through Virginia politics and could reset the state’s closest congressional contests.

A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are under water, could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.

Virginia’s most vulnerable congressional incumbents might be three women in redrawn districts who voted last year to codify abortion rights in federal law as a hedge against the high court: Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd; Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

“It’s chilling,” Spanberger, a Henrico County resident who is seeking a third term in a district now based in Northern Virginia, said in an interview on Tuesday. “I say that as a woman. I say that as the mother of three daughters.”

She cautioned the Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito is not final, but said what was released “completely and totally undermines, attacks, negates the right to privacy.”

Republicans will choose Spanberger’s opponent from among six candidates in a June 21 primary.

Yesli Vega, one of Spanberger’s potential GOP opponents, tweeted of the Politico report: “What a historic moment in the making. An amazing victory in the fight for the life and Liberty of our most vulnerable, the unborn.”

Another GOP hopeful in the 7th, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, joined a Republican chorus that decried the leak as an “attack on the Supreme Court’s deliberation processes,” though the source of the leak and the intention behind it is not clear.

“As a narcotics detective, a veteran, and a 100% pro-life Senator, I have, and will always stand for protecting all human life,” Reeves said in a campaign tweet.

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, is running for a second term to represent a new district that includes parts of Richmond’s outer suburbs. He issued a series of tweets that praised the reported decision and former President Donald Trump for nominating three justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who apparently voted to overturn Roe.

“The infamous R v. W decision that ‘found’ a constitutional right to abortion out of thin air is apparently, finally, mercifully, being rectified,” Good tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“No decision in the history of the Court has caused such horrific carnage & destruction to innocent life,” he tweeted, “mere collateral damage to the Democrat Left’s relentless 60-year assault on our Constitution, our founding Judeo-Christian principles, the traditional family, and religious freedom.”

“If this news holds — Thank God for the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump, as we certainly needed at least 2, if not all 3, of the justices he appointed to the Court.”

Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville minister and Democratic challenger to Good, sent a much different message on Tuesday.

“As a pastor, I’ve sat with women and families agonizing over a pregnancy decision,” Throneburg said in a statement on Facebook. “One thing was clear to me — women should absolutely be the people making the decision.”