Watch Now: Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam and state officials gave an update on COVID-19 in Virginia.
“This is a second chances bill,” said Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the sponsor of a bill that would automatically seal criminal records for more than 150 offenses.
Legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers facing civil rights complaints cleared the Virginia House Tuesday — a reversal from Friday, when the legislation narrowly met the ax.
The new law, approved Tuesday evening, bans the carrying of guns at any event, whether or not it is formally permitted by the city, and in any public area by an event.
Aside from voting for president, a U.S. Senate seat and in congressional contests, Virginia voters this fall will be asked to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment to change the state’s redistricting process.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he has lifted extra COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads given an improved health outlook.
Almost four weeks into a special session called initially to deal with a $2.7 billion projected hole in the state budget, the Virginia General Assembly is still looking for a road map to an agreement on how to fill the gap.
Staffers at the Democratic Party of Virginia announced Monday they had successfully unionized into two bargaining units that party leaders are formally recognizing.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied.
State lawmakers are pushing for changes to make it easier to decertify problem police officers and more difficult for them to hop from department to department.
A new watchdog report found the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority has left unspent from 76% to 92% of the money it has had available the past three years for loans and grants to small businesses in Virginia.
