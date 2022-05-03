Youngkin supports letting states decide on abortion access

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters Tuesday he hopes the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but he noted a decision is not final and didn’t want to speculate on how he’d proceed in Virginia if the court overturns the 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion.

“I believe that the states should be able to take on this responsibility, and I do believe just like in determining what our education budget should be, in determining what our funding for law enforcement should be, how we handle our taxes at the state level — those are state decisions,” he said. “And I do support the fact that this should be a state decision.”

Youngkin said if Roe is overturned, he’d work with the legislature to determine how Virginia would handle abortion law. And he criticized the leak to Politico of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade.

The news boosts the importance of abortion to Virginia’s legislative elections next year.

Democrats said they’re committed to protecting legal abortion in Virginia if federal law changes.

“This report showing the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is beyond concerning and will set women’s rights back decades,” party Chair Susan Swecker said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters after an event at his office building, Youngkin said of the leak:

“This leak that came from the Supreme Court is just an unbelievable breach of confidence and it was done in order to create chaos and to put pressure on elected officials, and it’s just fundamentally wrong that this happened.”

Politico reported Monday night the Supreme Court, which soon will rule on a Mississippi law that would halt most abortions after 15 weeks, had voted in conference to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Youngkin said during his campaign he would support banning abortion at the point when a fetus can feel pain — which states with similar bans have defined as 20 weeks. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Virginia law allows public funds to be used for abortion services in those three circumstances. The Virginia Department of Health is able to use state dollars toward abortion for Medicaid patients following rape or incest or if they “have a fetus with a documented incapacitating abnormality.”

VDH spokesperson Marian Hunter said in 2022, this program has received and approved 38 applications in cases of anomalies and one application because of rape or incest for a total of $11,338. But should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, Hunter said there wouldn’t be a direct effect on VDH’s services because those are subject to the Virginia legislature, Congress and guidance from the governor.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would send abortion laws back to the states. That means abortion likely also will play a central role in Virginia’s next legislative elections, now set for 2023.

Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate while Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates. In the General Assembly session that ended March 12, Senate Democrats in a committee blocked a number of House GOP bills to further restrict abortion.

Reaction in Virginia

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted Monday night: “When Glenn Youngkin comes to take away our abortion rights — he is going to run into a BRICK WALL.”

In contrast, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, said of the Politico report: “This could be the biggest win for life, liberty and limited government that we may see in a lifetime. For the past 49 years, under the Supreme Court’s unilateral orders, the murder of 62 million unborn children was legalized and sanctioned — against the will of the American people.”

Tarina Keene, executive director of Pro-Choice Virginia said in a statement the news is: “a clarion call to Virginians. We must pursue proactive protections. We must pass a constitutional amendment that will forever enshrine our right to bodily autonomy.”

Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, issued a statement saying the organization is “cautiously optimistic” about the early reports.

“If this is in fact the final vote of the justices, it is an incredible ruling,” she said in the statement. “Roe v. Wade had no Constitutional basis and was wrongly decided, and this is our chance to undo bad precedent that has permitted the destruction of life for decades.”

A coalition of community groups that support abortion rights gathered Tuesday evening in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Richmond in support of advocates such as RaeAnn R. Pickett, communications director for the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood.

Pickett said several groups reached out to Planned Parenthood when news broke about the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion. She said the demonstration, which drew more than 200 people, shows Virginia’s coalition of abortion rights activists have been prepared.

“Planned Parenthood was literally built for this moment,” Pickett said. “This is an organic, grassroots movement that I think is reflective of the anger and shock and confusion that a lot of people are feeling. But we’ve been preparing for this moment for years.”

Speakers at the event included former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who’s now seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat. Aird is vying for the nomination with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, a Catholic who opposes abortion.

“We will not let Republicans take Virginia backwards,” Aird told members of the crowd as they began a short march on Main Street.

The Politico report came days after Youngkin joined hundreds of marchers at the fourth annual Virginia March for Life and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears addressed abortion opponents gathered at the Bell Tower on Capitol grounds.

In January, Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares, took steps to remove Virginia from a legal brief his Democratic predecessor endorsed that terms the Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional.

Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson wrote to the clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court at the time Virginia “is now of the view” Roe v. Wade was “wrongly decided,” that “the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion.”

Youngkin did not stress abortion in his agenda for this year’s regular General Assembly session, which focused on issues such as tax cuts and school choice.