Kings Dominion's owner rejects buyout offer from Busch Gardens' parent company

RICHMOND — A marriage between two of the nation’s biggest theme park operators appears unlikely.

The owner of Kings Dominion said Wednesday that it rejected a buyout bid valued at $3.58 billion from the owner of Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Richard Zimmerman — CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment, which owns Kings Dominion — told analysts Wednesday morning that the company declined the unsolicited offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

SeaWorld’s initial offer to acquire Cedar Fair was for $60 per unit, which SeaWorld informally increased to $63 per unit, Zimmerman said.

“Our board, together with its external advisors, carefully evaluated the proposal and determined it was not in the best interest of the company and its unit holders,” Zimmerman said on the conference call to investors.

“The board and management have a high degree of confidence in our long-range strategic plan. We look forward to reinstating a sustainable distribution to our unit holders. And we are confident that continued successful execution of our plan will result in meaningful per unit value creation,” said Zimmerman, the former general manager of Kings Dominion theme park from 1998 to 2007 who was named Cedar Fair’s top executive in January 2018.

“That said, the board is open-minded and always committed to acting in the best interest of unit holders. They will continue to consider any opportunities to create value for our unit holders,” he said. “With regard to the SeaWorld proposal, we will have no further comment at this time.”

SeaWorld released a statement Tuesday night confirming that its offer to buy Cedar Fair was rejected.

“In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction,” the SeaWorld statement said.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, Fla., operates Busch Gardens Williamsburg as well as other theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place names in the U.S.

Cedar Fair operates 11 amusement parks and four water parks, including Kings Dominion in Hanover County; Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles; Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto; and Carowinds near Charlotte, N.C. It also has several hotels and campgrounds at its parks.

Shares in Cedar Fair fell $3.25 or 5.28% to close Wednesday at $58.35.

SeaWorld stock closed at $71.48 a share, up 80 cents or an increase of 1.13%.

This is the second time a major theme park operator has considered buying Cedar Fair.

In October 2019, Cedar Fair rejected a $4 billion offer from Six Flags Entertainment.

The cash-and-stock offer was for $70 per share, according to Reuters at the time.

That deal would have united two of the nation’s biggest thrill-ride operators.