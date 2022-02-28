 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Pony swim, auction resume at Chincoteague after hiatus

  • 0
Chincoteague ponies file

In this July 28, 2004, file photo, ponies make the swim across Assateague Channel to Chincoteague during the 79th pony swim.

 Richmond Times-Dispatch file

CHINCOTEAGUE — The famed ponies of Virginia’s Chincoteague Island will be back in the spotlight this summer after events were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported that the Chincoteague Pony Penning and auction are returning in July. For the past two years, pony lovers have had to participate in an online pony auction.

Pony Penning week begins with “Saltwater Cowboys” on horseback rounding up about 150 adult wild ponies that live on Assateague Island, along with scores of foals that were born in the spring. The ponies then swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island. The foals are then auctioned off to help control the size of the herd, although a few are designated to return to Assateague Island to remain and help replenish the herd.

The Pony Penning week and associated carnival are the biggest annual fundraisers for the Chincoteague Volunteer Company, which maintains the herd.

The horses were made famous in the 1947 classic children’s novel “Misty of Chincoteague” by author Marguerite Henry.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

War in Ukraine likely to be felt most in Virginia at the gas pump

War in Ukraine likely to be felt most in Virginia at the gas pump

As the United States and its allies ratchet up the cost to Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine, Virginians are likely to feel the price at the gasoline pump, regardless of what they think about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his grievances against NATO.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth resumes hosting virtual engagements after contracting COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert