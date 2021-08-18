'Splitting the baby': Partisan tension roils Virginia redistricting commission

RICHMOND — A new redistricting commission made up of citizens and legislators was meant to end decades of partisan gerrymandering and produce fair maps for Virginia’s political districts. Early in the process, partisan tensions already are dividing the commission and threatening to derail its work amid a fast-approaching deadline.
Tensions among the 16-member body were on display Tuesday, when members couldn’t agree on a single entity to help them draft their maps, resigned to advice from partisan legal counsels that such an impartial entity likely doesn’t exist. That raised the possibility the commission will hire two sets of partisan map drawers to create separate maps that will have to be melded.
Also Tuesday, an attempt to divide the commissioners into two subcommittees for the sake of easing workloads resulted in no subcommittees at all.
The release of census data last week was the starting pistol for the commission, which will have until Oct. 10 to submit its legislative maps to the General Assembly for its consideration. The legislature can approve or reject, but cannot change the commission’s proposed maps. In order to finalize new maps for the House of Delegates and state Senate, the commission will need to broadly coalesce.
The commission was created through a statewide referendum that voters overwhelmingly supported. It is made up of eight legislators and citizens put forward by Democratic leaders, and eight legislators and citizens put forward by Republican leaders.
The referendum wound up on the ballot after a coalition of Democrats, who held sweeping control of the state legislature, joined Republicans to approve it. All but a handful of House Democrats — including all Black lawmakers — opposed the constitutional amendment.
One of the key criticisms of the measure was if the redistricting commission deadlocks and isn’t able to produce a map, power over the process would shift to the Virginia Supreme Court, which is made up of mostly judges elevated to the high court by Republicans.
***
The possibility of a deadlock has loomed over the commission since it started meeting in the spring, and making key decisions about the process. Two early decisions would forecast splits to come: the commission has two chairs — citizen members proposed by leaders from each party — and two legal counsels, who represent the interests of Democrats and of Republicans.
On Tuesday, those lawyers said they couldn’t agree on one impartial entity to provide the technical support the commission needs to draw its maps — a mix of computer programing and geographic data analysis.
Democrats on the commission, at the suggestion of their counsel, threw their support behind the University of Richmond’s Spatial Analysis Lab to do the work, arguing the school is local, trusted and impartial. The Republican counsel didn’t put forward an impartial entity, and instead proposed each party select its own map drawer, and find a way to meld their work into single maps.
Republican members argued the University of Richmond had never done redistricting work, and did not trust the school’s lab to be impartial.
One of the GOP legislators did not point to any qualms with the University of Richmond specifically, but rather with universities in general.
“I don’t necessarily have the comfort level with the nonpartisan nature of an academic institution that some of the members of the commission do,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
Greta Harris, of Richmond, co-chair of the commission and a citizen member who was nominated by Democrats, said coalescing around a single entity to draw the maps would be more conducive to members coalescing around the work at the end of the process.
“We need to try something different, not split the baby constantly along party lines,” said Harris, who leads the panel along with Mackenzie Babichenko, of Hanover, the Republican co-chair.
Jose Feliciano, a GOP citizen member from Fredericksburg who voted against contracting with the University of Richmond and instead supported seeking two separate map drawers, said finding a neutral entity the whole commission could get behind seemed fantastical.
“I’m all for finding that one unicorn. Do I think we’ll find it? No.”
After a failed vote to contract the University of Richmond, and advice from counsel they had exhausted a search for a neutral option, the commission will work to finalize plans for two map drawers next week.
After the vote, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said the commission had made a “grave mistake.”
“I just don’t see how we will successfully accomplish the task before us, having two different map drawers — one representing Democrats, one representing Republicans. I don’t see how we’re going to make it one,” McQuinn said.
***
The redistricting commission Tuesday also debated a set of guidelines it would use to draw its maps. Notably, the commission agreed it “may” consider the addresses of General Assembly incumbents while drawing district boundary lines.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, proposed the language, which passed in a 9-6 vote. The three other Democratic legislators joined three citizen members to oppose the language.
Taking into account where incumbents live has long been a point of criticism from redistricting reform advocates, who said it can lead to “lawmakers picking their constituents,” instead of the other way around.
The commission also agreed to minimize splitting localities across different districts. McDougle, who said he represents 10 different localities in his Senate district, proposed the language. It passed in a 12-4 vote; it was opposed by the four Democratic legislators on the committee.