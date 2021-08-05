State workers in Va. must be vaccinated or tested weekly

RICHMOND — Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement in a Thursday news briefing, prompted by the dramatic rise in cases this past month that saw Virginia’s daily average of new infections jump from 182 to almost 1,400.
“The only way we can beat this virus is vaccination, and it breaks my heart as your governor, and as a doctor, to see people getting sick, getting hospitalized and unfortunately dying of a disease that is now preventable,” Northam said.
Since the end of June, almost every case, hospitalization and death in Virginia is among residents who aren’t fully vaccinated. While infections post-vaccination are possible — no vaccine is 100% effective — the chances of that occurring are less than 1%.
Northam’s policy applies to all at-will, classified, waged and other salaried workers in the executive branch, which is estimated to be about 122,000 people as of the end of May.
This includes Virginia State Police, the departments of Behavioral Health, Motor Vehicles, Health and Transportation and faculty at state colleges and universities not funded by federal grants.
The legislative and judicial branches are excluded from the order, as are teachers and staff in K-12 schools who are employed by localities.
lena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for the governor, said in the coming days the administration will determine specific consequences for not adhering to vaccination or testing, but expects non-compliance would count as a safety violation with workplace disciplinary proceedings.
The vaccination rates among state employees — about 70% to 73% have received at least one dose — roughly align with overall Virginia numbers, said Grindly Johnson, Northam’s secretary of administration.
Dr. Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said there’s no breakdown by agency yet to determine variation among employers, or if there are similar disparities in vaccinations as have been reported across Virginia, but he estimates the numbers would match statewide figures.
As of Thursday, Black residents were the least vaccinated group — though the gap between Black and white Virginians has narrowed — and the highest rates of vaccinations were concentrated in wealthier localities across Northern and entral Virginia.
Data from the Department of Human Resource Management showed classified employees with the state workforce don’t exactly match population demographics.
Statewide, 64% are white, almost 30% are Black and fewer than 3% are Latino. The average age of a classified state worker is 48, but the youngest is 18 and the oldest is 92.
Northam called on localities and businesses to follow similar policies in order to prevent another devastating surge like the one last winter, which culminated in thousands of deaths.
The city of Richmond was among the first to do so Wednesday, though Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized stricter repercussions for employees who don’t comply, such as possible termination.
The governor’s order mirrors the one President Joe Biden issued last week that requires federal workers and contractors to sign forms proving vaccination status or wear face coverings — a drastic shift made in hopes of bolstering the sluggish vaccination rates causing the country to regress in its progress.
But as Northam mandates vaccinations among government workers, masks are a different story. Yarmosky said guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which recommends masks in areas with “substantial” to “high” transmission — would be impossible to enforce as levels vary throughout the state.
On Thursday, however, nearly every city and county in Virginia fell under this category.
Yarmosky said another reason Northam has stopped short of requiring masks is while “masking, social distancing and economic restrictions are effective and they do work to slow the spread, the most important thing that we can do is get people vaccinated.”
“So if the governor is going to have a conversation about mandates, he wants to make sure that we’re talking about the thing that is going to work to put this pandemic behind us once and for all,” Yarmosky continued. “And that’s vaccines.”
On Thursday, VDH data showed after weeks of plateauing at less than 12,000 shots administered per day, vaccinations have risen to more than 13,000. But figures remain far lower than the state’s all-time high of 86,000.
With 54% of the population fully vaccinated, there’s also a long way to go before reaching the point where community spread is nearly nonexistent.
“I would just hope that Virginians and Americans look at this as a war, and want to win,” Northam said before ending Thursday’s briefing. “The way that we’re going to win this war is to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated. That’s the way we put this pandemic behind us.”
Va. superintendent: Schools face ‘legal pressure’ if they don’t follow mask guidance
Virginia’s schools could face “significant legal pressure” if they don’t follow federal recommendations that teachers, students and staff should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday.
Last week’s change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — prompted by the delta variant’s increased coronavirus risk to children younger than 12, who are ineligible to get a vaccine — arrived barely three months after the agency announced fully vaccinated people wouldn’t need to cover their face at schools or summer camps.
The state’s school systems now are scrambling in the weeks before students return to in-person learning. But Lane and Northam said Thursday the law is clear: If children are in class learning five days per week, schools must follow the CDC’s guidelines.
“I don’t know that it can be any simpler than that,” Northam said. “It’s the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law.”
The governor and superintendent were referring to a bill passed during the General Assembly’s spring session that required in-person learning to be offered, had bipartisan support and is in effect until Aug. 1, 2022.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1303, said in part school boards are required “to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Said Lane on Thursday: “We have had schools open safely for the last year, and children have been wearing masks. ... Again, this is not a mandate from us. They’ll need to check with their legal counsel. They’ll need to talk with their insurance company whether they’ll even be insured if they don’t follow the CDC guidance. And the CDC guidance is pretty clear.”
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who is an OB-GYN doctor and sponsored SB 1303, called Northam’s interpretation a political manipulation and said decisions on masks in schools are best decided at the local level.
“Mandates aren’t adaptable. We are both doctors and lawmakers,” said Dunnavant in a statement, referring to Northam being a pediatric neurologist. “Governor Northam knows the language in the bill is not a mask mandate. He should take leadership and own his decisions, not make excuses for policies he wants to implement.”
In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dunnavant said “there really is no data to say that masks work,” but CDC research has found wearing masks reduces infections.
Dunnavant, who was wearing a mask in the state Capitol on Thursday because she has a cold, later said a mask worn by someone who is sick can limit spread, but she added that she doesn’t believe there’s evidence that children wearing masks offers any benefit.
Arkansas, which banned schools from requiring masks, saw a 517% increase in cases for people younger than 18 in April through July, as well as a 270% increase in hospitalizations. The data prompted Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to seek a reversal on the mask law he signed.
On Thursday, Northam declined to answer whether there would be additional measures, even a temporary one, if schools don’t adapt to CDC recommendations.
Lane acknowledged “a lot” of school divisions already were making decisions based on the earlier CDC guidance, when there was more flexibility.
“When you look at that CDC change side by side with the [state] code, it is going to force our school boards to go back and re-evaluate some of these decisions,” Lane said.
The risk of death from the virus among children remains extremely low but not nonexistent and children still can transmit the virus.
Virginia community colleges will require masks indoors
Students and employees at Virginia’s community colleges will be required to wear masks while indoors, said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.
The VCCS will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DuBois said in a letter to college presidents Wednesday. That includes layered prevention strategies at colleges and for vaccinated people to wear masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission.
All of the state’s 23 community colleges serve localities that have shown substantial or high transmission rates in recent days, the chancellor said. There have been more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases at Virginia’s four-year universities since the pandemic began, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch survey of college figures.
Colleges have the flexibility to decide when to implement the rule. The VCCS will allow them to apply the mandate in a manner that best suits each college. For example, professors can remove their masks when standing at a safe distance or behind a plexiglass barrier.
“The rise of the virus’s easily transmitted Delta variant is requiring us, once again, to reconsider what is necessary to continue to pursue our academic mission as safely as possible,” DuBois said.
DuBois, who announced this week he will retire in June after overseeing the state’s 23 community colleges since 2001, said he will revisit the mandate when needed.
VCCS is not requiring its students or staff to be vaccinated, unlike most of the state’s four-year colleges. Community colleges do not have residence halls and lack the public health infrastructure to maintain vaccination records and other personal student health data, DuBois said in May.
Because community colleges offer short-term training and credential programs, a vaccine mandate could create an impractical and unintended barrier to student enrollment, DuBois added.