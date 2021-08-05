State workers in Va. must be vaccinated or tested weekly

“So if the governor is going to have a conversation about mandates, he wants to make sure that we’re talking about the thing that is going to work to put this pandemic behind us once and for all,” Yarmosky continued. “And that’s vaccines.”

On Thursday, VDH data showed after weeks of plateauing at less than 12,000 shots administered per day, vaccinations have risen to more than 13,000. But figures remain far lower than the state’s all-time high of 86,000.

With 54% of the population fully vaccinated, there’s also a long way to go before reaching the point where community spread is nearly nonexistent.

“I would just hope that Virginians and Americans look at this as a war, and want to win,” Northam said before ending Thursday’s briefing. “The way that we’re going to win this war is to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated. That’s the way we put this pandemic behind us.”

Va. superintendent: Schools face ‘legal pressure’ if they don’t follow mask guidance

Virginia’s schools could face “significant legal pressure” if they don’t follow federal recommendations that teachers, students and staff should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday.