2 women vie to make history as Virginia lieutenant governor

RICHMOND — It's been nearly three decades since Virginia's only woman to win a statewide race held political office.

That drought will end in November when voters decide whether Democratic Del. Hala Ayala or former Republican legislator Winsome Sears will be their next lieutenant governor. Either will make history as the first woman of color to serve statewide.

In interviews this week, after Ayala's win in the Democratic primary Tuesday, both Democratic and Republican women expressed excitement about the race and frustration it's taken so long to get here.

"I'm thrilled we will be saying 'Madam President' come next year," Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant said, referring to how the staid chamber addresses the lieutenant governor who oversees it.

The lone female statewide officeholder in Virginia's long history is Democrat Mary Sue Terry, who served as attorney general from 1986 to 1993.

"If a UFO came and stayed long enough to observe our situation, one gender has most of the power and the majority is second-class," Terry said during a recent speech at a museum event, the Martinsville Bulletin reported. "There is something wrong with this picture."