 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Team from Brook Hill Farm returns from competition

  • 0

The team from Brook Hill Farm has returned from the United States Pony Club Championships.

Riders and coaches traveled with horses in tow to Tryon, North Carolina to compete in the East region championships July 27 to 31.

The team made up of Jordan Altman, Molly Allen, Madi Jordan, Robin Austin and horse manager Mattea Novi marched in the opening ceremonies representing the Old Dominion region. The girls rode in Tryon Stadium, an arena where the FEI World Equestrian Games were held in 2018. 

The team participated in the show jumping event. They placed second in horse management and sixth overall. Individually, Altman placed first in horse management, second in equitation and second overall.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Lynchburg filmmaker wraps short film funded by TikTok followers

Sam Van Fossen, a 2014 theatre graduate of Liberty University, is not new to writing, directing, starring in, and producing short films, but his latest project, “Fleeced,” is the longest film he has done to date, coming in at about 22 minutes. The milestone endeavor was full-funded by his TikTok followers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch thrill-seekers dressed in kilts base jump from historic UK monument

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert