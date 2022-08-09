Team from Brook Hill Farm returns from competition

The team from Brook Hill Farm has returned from the United States Pony Club Championships.

Riders and coaches traveled with horses in tow to Tryon, North Carolina to compete in the East region championships July 27 to 31.

The team made up of Jordan Altman, Molly Allen, Madi Jordan, Robin Austin and horse manager Mattea Novi marched in the opening ceremonies representing the Old Dominion region. The girls rode in Tryon Stadium, an arena where the FEI World Equestrian Games were held in 2018.

The team participated in the show jumping event. They placed second in horse management and sixth overall. Individually, Altman placed first in horse management, second in equitation and second overall.