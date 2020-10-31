Turnout strong through last day of early voting in Lynchburg

A line of voters trailed out of the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office on Saturday for the last day of early in-person voting.

It was the third time this week that Michelle and James Cobbs have seen the voting line stretch down along the train tracks off Kemper Street, but they braved the wait Saturday because Michelle Cobbs said it’s important for them to vote as a family and in person.

“We wouldn’t have it any other way; we want to come out and exercise our right and let our voice be heard,” she said.

Cobbs said they haven’t voted by mail in previous elections and her skepticism of that method is compounded this year by reports of election mail being stolen or discarded.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a little edge on it this year because of everything that’s going on … but we will not be deterred from voting,” she said.

Wariness of voting by mail was also what brought Ricardo Jones to wait in line Saturday. He referenced military ballots that were improperly discarded in Pennsylvania — an error by a temporary contractor, local officials have said — and his own experience with delayed and lost mail.