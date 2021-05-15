Watch Now: Marker recognizes historic Campbell County Training School

"We would love to have enough money to do it all at one time but because that’s not the case we’re doing this brick by brick the same way it was built the first time brick by brick. We’re focused and committed, we’re going to get it done no matter how long," Herndon said.

Taryn Anthony, a visionary of the CCTS renovation project, spoke at length about her grandparents, who were former students of the school and helped her carry out her research of the complex.

She said CCTS and other remaining Rosenwald schools now hold the stories and history of students' experiences that for too long were "unseen, unheard and without value."

"The sacrifice of a once segmented community lead by Rev. Thomas A. Tweedy and Mr. Gabe Hunt now sits in the heart of Rustburg, Virginia, as not just a memory but a tourism site," Anthony said. "This hill serves as a reminder of the strength, love, determination, and unity that will now continue to raise generations upon generations upon generations."

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources in 2018 added CCTS to the Virginia Landmarks Register. Manufacture and installation of the marker was approved in June and payed for by the CCTSCC, according to the release.