Where to get a COVID-19 test

Here's where you can get tested locally for COVID-19. Fill out a questionnaire and form at one of the links below, and if you can't, call the numbers listed.
Centra Health: Bedford, Forest Urgent Care, 16890 Forest Rd. (434) 200-7210
CVFP: Walk-up testing available at 1175 Corporate Park Drive and 14005 South Wards Road, Suite A in Lynchburg
CVS: Lynchburg, Langhorne Road (434) 845-5953; Wards Road (434) 239-2696
MedExpress: Lynchburg, Timberlake Road (434)-239-0627
Walgreens: Lynchburg, Boonsboro Road (434) 386-6412
Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacies: For the Forest and Timberlake Road locations, create an account and book an appointment through Quest Diagnostics here.