 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to get a COVID-19 test

Where to get a COVID-19 test

{{featured_button_text}}
011721-roa-a1-vaccines-p04

Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at the start of a vaccination clinic at the Berglund Center on Thursday.

 NATALEE WATERS, Special to The Roanoke Times

Here's where you can get tested locally for COVID-19. Fill out a questionnaire and form at one of the links below, and if you can't, call the numbers listed.

Centra Health: Bedford, Forest Urgent Care, 16890 Forest Rd. (434) 200-7210

CVFP: Walk-up testing available at 1175 Corporate Park Drive and 14005 South Wards Road, Suite A in Lynchburg

CVS: Lynchburg, Langhorne Road (434) 845-5953; Wards Road (434) 239-2696

MedExpress: Lynchburg, Timberlake Road (434)-239-0627

Walgreens: Lynchburg, Boonsboro Road (434) 386-6412

Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacies: For the Forest and Timberlake Road locations, create an account and book an appointment through Quest Diagnostics here.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines
Local News

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and efficiently administer their allotments of COVID-19 vaccines in their areas based on their partners and resources.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters and police clash in Portland, Oregon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert