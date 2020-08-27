Adams, Doris Brumfield

GRETNA, Va. Doris Brumfield Adams, age 90, of Gretna, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born on March 11, 1930, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late James Morgan Brumfield and Cecile Dove Brumfield. She was predeceased by her husband, James Dempsey Adams; one son, Ralph Adams; eight brothers, Elmo Brumfield, George Brumfield, Otis Brumfield, Bernard Brumfield, Ira Brumfield, Paul Brumfield, Carson Brumfield, and John Brumfield; and four sisters, Liona Adams, Ruby Shelton, Irene Lumpkins, and Mabel Adams. Mrs. Adams was a member of Summersett Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She took care of many that were elderly and sick; and she enjoyed flowers, gardening, cleaning the church, getting to church early, and watching baseball. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Adams and wife, Teresa, of Farmville; three daughters, Margaret Reynolds and husband, Eddie, of Gretna, Glenda Crawley and husband, David, of Gretna, and Judy King and husband, Curtis, of Gretna; a daughter-in-law, Faye Adams of Brookneal; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Summersett Baptist Church by the Rev. Jason Andrews. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Summersett Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Gretna Health and Rehab for their love and care. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
