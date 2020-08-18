Adams, Hunter Erle

You have permission to edit this article.
December 6, 1982 - August 15, 2020 Hunter Erle Adams, 37, of Forest, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. Born December 6, 1982, he was the son of James Cecil Adams Jr. and Elizabeth Thompson Adams, "Jimmy and Beth". He was in the family construction business and was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church and attended Impact Church in Forest. Hunter graduated from Brookville High School, attended Longwood University and graduated from Liberty University with a B.A. in accounting. His passion in life was his friends and family and spending time at Ocean Isle Beach. He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Beth Adams; wife, Crystal Irby; their child, Karmyn Elizabeth Adams; stepchildren, Dylan and Nathan Roe; one brother, Jason James Adams and his wife, Donna, of Greenville, S.C. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the open field of Impact Church with Pastor Brad Bell officiating, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Rd, Forest (next door to the Forest Fire Depot). Interment will be in Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Impact Church, P.O. Box 14803, Forest, VA 24551. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service-Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA

