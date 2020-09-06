 Skip to main content
Allen, Jacqueline Yvonne
Jacqueline Yvonne Allen, 61, of Amherst died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Please visit tharpfuneralhome.com for service information and the full obituary. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights

