Anderson, Frank Eugene

Frank Eugene Anderson On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, God saw fit to take his servant and leader home. Born April 20, 1948 to the late Hezekiah and Dorothy Hallie Anderson (Cobbs) of Lynchburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. James Coleman, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

