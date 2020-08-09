Anderson, Frank

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 God saw fit to take his servant and leader home. Born April 20, 1968 to the late Hezekiah and Dorothy Hallie Anderson (Cobbs) of Lynchburg, Va. He is preceded in death by his sister Helen Anderson, brothers Hezekiah "Zeke" Anderson, Joseph "Joe" Anderson, and his son, Frank Tucker Bayes. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1966 and worked tirelessly throughout his life until he retired in September 2009 as an Electrician from the Central Virginia Training Center after 30 plus years of service. During those trying and turbulent times, God saw fit to bless him with conviction and compassion to serve HIM. He was a committed, loving father, leaving behind his daughters, Joanne Bayes, April Rena Champion, Shekita Lynette Champion; and his sons, Matthew Isiah Anderson and Timothy Wayne Anderson, all of Lynchburg Va., with his sons residing in Dallas Texas and Harrisburg N.C., respectively. He loved his nieces, nephews and grand-children with all his heart and they will miss him dearly. In his last days he was surrounded by so much love from his care-givers and the Family thanks all of you from the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 12, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. James Coleman, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
