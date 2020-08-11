Angus, Steven Michael

Steven Michael Angus, 64, of Winchester, Va., passed away at University of Virginia Medical Center on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born on March 26, 1956, in Charleston, S.C., he was a son of the late Henry "Jack" Angus and Cornelia Lavita Angus. Steve was a lover of his dog, Honey, going to family reunions, antique shopping and a good cup of coffee. He was preceded in death by a brother, Reginald "Reggie" Angus; two aunts, Mary McGuire and Roselle Martin; three uncles, Odell Angus, Davis Angus and Billy Cash. He is survived by two daughters, Chelsea Angus of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Brittany Angus and her fiancée Josh Lambert of Rowlett, Texas; a son, Collin Angus of Winchester, Va.; a granddaughter, Layla Lambert of Rowlett, Texas; an uncle, James Angus of Madison Heights, Va.; three aunts, Dean Carwile of Madison Heights, Va., Beverly Wright of Roseland, Va., and Myrna Cash of Madison Heights, Va. A private graveside will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
