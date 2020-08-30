 Skip to main content
Archer Sr., Ronald Kenneth
Archer Sr., Ronald Kenneth

August 7, 1950 - August 27, 2020 Ronald Kenneth Archer Sr., 70, of Lynchburg, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Goldie Gay Johnson Archer. Born August 7, 1950, in Terre Haute, Ind., he was the son of the late Bobby Gene Archer and the late Iris Estelle Freeman Archer. Ronald was a United States Navy veteran where he served honorably during the Vietnam War. He also was a soldier in the Virginia National Guard, and a member of Jordan Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Edward Archer. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by four children, Ronald K. Archer Jr. and his wife, Tonya of Evington, Bobby Loyd Archer of Lynchburg, Jonathan D. Archer and his wife, Josey of Goode and Sheila Sather and her husband, Aaron of Georgia; brother, Chester Gene Archer and his wife, Regina of Madison Heights; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Carlton Dunn Jr. and the Rev. Carlton Duck officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

Archer Sr., Ronald Kenneth

