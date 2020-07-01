Joan McNeely Arthur, 83, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

