Joan McNeely Arthur, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Joan was born July 19, 1936, in Coleman Falls County, a daughter of the late Bernard McNeely and Mary Elizabeth McNeely. She is survived by three sons, Brad, Doug and Mike Arthur, six grandchildren. 11 sisters; and three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a member of Eastbrook Baptist Church, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She had the ability to fill a room with fun and laughter with her personality and beauty. Due to the current situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family, (434) 237-9424. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Arthur, Joan McNeely
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Arthur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.