Arthur, Joan McNeely

Joan McNeely Arthur, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Joan was born July 19, 1936, in Coleman Falls County, a daughter of the late Bernard McNeely and Mary Elizabeth McNeely. She is survived by three sons, Brad, Doug and Mike Arthur, six grandchildren. 11 sisters; and three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a member of Eastbrook Baptist Church, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She had the ability to fill a room with fun and laughter with her personality and beauty. Due to the current situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family, (434) 237-9424. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

