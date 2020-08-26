Atkins, Kenneth Wayne

On Sunday August 23, 2020 our beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, Kenneth Wayne Atkins of Salem, Va., received his Angel Wings and took flight to meet his Heavenly Father. He was born August 22, 1958, in McKinney, Texas. He was predeceased by his grandparents, E.P. Taylor Sr. and Linda M. Taylor; and grandmother, Jessie E. Bell. Also, his mother-in-law, Nancy Hurt; whom he adored. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Julie Atkins of Salem, Va. Kenneth is also survived by his sons, Kenneth Atkins II (Regina) Charleston, S.C., Joseph Atkins (Crissy) Vinton, Va., Taylor Callahan Roanoke, Va., and Lucas Atkins of the home. Also surviving are his parents, George and Betty Taylor, Bedford, Va.; sister, Linda Smelser (Raymond) of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Thomas Taylor (Chrissy) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and grandchildren, Madison, Link and Aurora. Kenneth was the owner of AllSports Café, Roanoke/Salem, Va. He enjoyed chatting it up with his customers. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; especially down on the family farm with his Dad. The family expresses many thanks to doctors and nurses on the CCU floor of Lewis Gale for the care provided. A Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Following the memorial service there will be a get together at AllSports Café, 152 East Main Street, Salem, Va. All social distancing and face covering mandates will be observed. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540)366-0707.
