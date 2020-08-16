Atkins, Tina Wright

September 9, 1969 - August 11, 2020 Tina Wright Atkins, 50, of Amherst, VA went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Tina is the wife of Clifford James Atkins. Born September 9, 1969 in Lynchburg, VA, she is the daughter of Cynthia Reynolds Wright and the late Phillip Wade Wright, Sr. Tina served the Amherst County School system as a School Bus Driver and touched many lives during her tenure. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Tina is survived by her eight children, Jarrett, Ashleigh (Zach), Brittany (Eric), Heather (Michael), Catherine (Logan), Michelle (Paul), CJ (Rosa) and William; two siblings, Teresa A Mann (Daryl) of Nelson County and Phillip Wright, Jr. (Cynthia) of Amherst; ten grandchildren, Eric, Lainie, Eyan, Nathaniel, Zachary, Katelyn, Elaina, Emberlynn and Priscilla; and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with the Rev. Jeffrey Campbell and Pastor Jerry Mays officiating at the Wrights family cemetery in Amherst, VA. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
