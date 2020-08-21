 Skip to main content
Austin, Marie Fisher
Austin, Marie Fisher

January 1, 1937 - August 18, 2020 Mrs. Marie Fisher Austin, age 83, of Nathalie, passed away on August 18, 2020, in Roanoke. She was born in Halifax County, on January 1, 1937, to the late Eileen Peak and Odell Fisher. Marie's grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Same Peak, had a great deal of influence on Marie's life while growing up. She was married to the late James Edward Austin "Bill". She is survived by a son, Franklin Edward Austin "Eddie"; several in-laws, and many friends and neighbors who showed much love and kindness to Marie while she was a shut-in. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Clover Bottom Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

Austin, Marie Fisher
