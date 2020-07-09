Ayres, Timothy Brian
0 entries

Ayres, Timothy Brian

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 13, 1967 - July 7, 2020 Timothy Brian Ayres, 52, of Forest, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, Richard M. Ayres; two brothers, Tony and Tommy Ayres; niece, Skyler Ayres; and a special friend, Rhonda Haymore. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg. Please visit the Tharp Funeral Home website. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Ayres, Timothy Brian
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Ayres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News