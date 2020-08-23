 Skip to main content
Bagley, Karen E. Hill
Karen E. Hill Bagley, 66, Machias, Me. and Lynchburg, Va. passed away on August 5, 2020. Born in Machias on February 9, 1954. She graduated from MMHS and St. Joseph Hospital LPN in New Hampshire. She worked at EMMC in Bangor, Me., and Raleigh Dialysis Center, among others. She was currently employed at the University of Virginia Dialysis Center in Lynchburg. The impact she had on so many lives is remarkable. Her patients and families became her forever friends. She was engaging, comforting and reassuring, putting her patients at ease. She never missed an opportunity to make someone else feel better and was a blessing to staff and patients. She volunteered to help any time there was a need. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd W. and Glenice Mae Huntley Hill. She is survived by her loving husband William R. Bagley, sons; Shane and wife Mallory, and Eric, the lights of her life her grandchildren; Aiden, Ashtin, Aubrey and Bentley, sister, Sharon and her sons (who Karen regarded as her own) Corey and wife Farrah, and Jamie, little adopted brother Jeff, "Little Sis" Dawn, "Aunt" Sonnie and "Uncle" Darrell Richards and family, Uncle David and Aunt Carol and family, many special cousins, friends and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held in Maine which will be announced at a later date. Fly High Our Angel, we love you more. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

