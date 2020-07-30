Barksdale, Lillian Littles
April 16, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Lillian Littles Barksdale, age 89, of Brookneal, passed away July 28, 2020, in Brookneal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Falling River Baptist Church in Brookneal with visitation from 12 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

