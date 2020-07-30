Barksdale, Lillian Littles

April 16, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Lillian Littles Barksdale, age 89, of Brookneal, passed away July 28, 2020, in Brookneal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Falling River Baptist Church in Brookneal with visitation from 12 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Barksdale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.