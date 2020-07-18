Barlow, Katherine Parker
Katherine Parker Barlow, 86, of Bedford, departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Oakwood Health and Rehab. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Western Light Baptist Church Cemetery Bedford, with the Rev. James E. Johnston Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, VA 24523. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.

