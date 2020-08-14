Barnett, Cornelia Myers

Cornelia Myers Barnett departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1923, to the late Corinne Myers of Nelson County, Va. She was married to James N. Barnett who preceded her in death. She joined Oak Hill Baptist Church at an early age and moved to Court Street Baptist Church where she remained dedicated to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted children, Ray Barnett (Linda) of Forest, Va., Faye Barnett Jones of Fredericksburg, Va., and Rosalyn Barnett Brady of Virginia Beach, Va.; her grandchildren that she loved, Kris (Felicia) Barnett of Hampton, Va., Erin Sandidge (Kelly) of Lynchburg, Va., Deron Jones (Kim) of Alexandria, Va., Donita Brady (Leigh) of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jonathan Brady (Kim) of Virginia Beach, Va.; she was affectionally called "Grandma" and "Great-Grandma" by Miles, Malcolm and Morgan Barnett of Hampton, Va. and the youngest one Kyler Sandidge of Lynchburg, Va.; she was loved by so many nieces, nephews, special friends and her Court Street Baptist Church Family. For 8 years she called Valley View Assisted Living her "home". They loved her and she loved them. Special thank you to Dr. Stowers and Dr. Melton of Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency. The family is receiving friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rodney Forrest Officiating. Interment will be held in the Fort Hill Memorial Burial Park. Flowers are appreciated or a monetary donation to the Senior Adult Ministry at Court Street Baptist Church. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required. Community Funeral Home directing.
