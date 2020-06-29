Genell Foster Bass, 91, of Concord, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late James Alvin Bass. Born in Lynchburg on January 5, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Erna Holland and Courtney F. Foster. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star-Appomattox #10. She is survived by three sons, J. Phillip Bass and wife, Connie, of Concord, Thomas "Tommy" Bass and wife, Linda, and Richard A. Bass and wife, Teresa, all of Lynchburg; one sister, Jean Braswell of Naruna; two grandchildren, Greg Bass and wife, Anna, of Rustburg and Justin Bass of Lynchburg; two step grandchildren, Brian Ragland and wife, Marie, of Hoover, Alabama, and Kevin Ragland and wife, Tracy, of Lynchburg; seven great-grandchildren, Joey, Dylan, Payton, Hayley, Nicholas, Katelyn and Willow; three sisters-in-law, Myrtice Foster and Juanita Foster and Shirley Bullen, all of Naruna. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffery Paul Bass; six brothers, Keith Foster, Bob Foster, Sonny Foster, Billy Foster, Tony Foster and Bert Foster; five sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Ward, Helen Clark, Arline George, Alice Pool and Lois Pool. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Harris, the Rev. Jimmy George and the Rev. Frank Casper, officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538 or Concord Fire Department, P.O. Box 26, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
