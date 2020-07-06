Bass, Mary Frances
Mary Frances Bass departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Rustburg. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. The full obituary can be found at www.communityfuneralhomeinc.com. Please continue to follow the rules for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing

