Bass, Ronald "Ronnie" Dewayne

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 400 Elliott Rd., Gladys. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.