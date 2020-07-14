Bauer, Robert
Robert Bauer, 94, of Lynchburg Va., died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne and his daughter, Kathleen. He is survived by his second wife of 34 years, Deborah; two sons of Calif., Kenneth and wife, Michelle, Richard and wife, Darcy; daughter of Richmond, Charlene and husband, Jeremiah Shriver; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. There will be a private family ceremony at Arlington at a later time. Anyone wishing to make contributions can make them in his honor to any organization of their choice or to support those in need during the COVID-19 epidemic. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

