Bauer, Robert

Robert Bauer, 94, of Lynchburg Va., died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne and his daughter, Kathleen. He is survived by his second wife of 34 years, Deborah; two sons of Calif., Kenneth and wife, Michelle, Richard and wife, Darcy; daughter of Richmond, Charlene and husband, Jeremiah Shriver; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. There will be a private family ceremony at Arlington at a later time. Anyone wishing to make contributions can make them in his honor to any organization of their choice or to support those in need during the COVID-19 epidemic. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.