Bautista, Dr. Divinia Maliwat

Dr. Divinia Maliwat Bautista, 77, of Forest, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush, Jr. officiating, the family will receive friends 30 minutes prior. A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., today Friday, July 17, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the family kindly asks that all visitors attending the visitation/funeral mass to please wear a face mask and refrain from physical contact such as hugging, handshaking, and kissing other visitors to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. We thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
