Bavely, Donna Kay Boothe
0 entries

Bavely, Donna Kay Boothe

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Donna Kay Boothe Bavely, 78, of Goode, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bavely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News