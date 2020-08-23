Bear, Ella Frances

February 12, 1929 - August 22, 2020 Ella Frances Fulcher Bear, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born on February 12, 1929, in Amherst, Va. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Mildred Fulcher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, Wilbur Nathaniel Wood and Marvin Bernard Bear; brother, Marion "Pete" Fulcher Jr., and sister, Mildred Ann Fulcher. She is survived by sons; Wilbur "Bill" Wood, III and wife, Amy of Berryville, Va., and Carlton D. Wood and wife, Elizabeth of Swansea, S.C.; a daughter, Sandra Booker of Yorktown, Va., two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was the former Director for childcare at Maury Elementary School in Richmond. The family will receive friends 11 a.m., until 12 noon, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights. A Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., in Amherst Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
