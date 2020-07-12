Bellows, Cheryl Bratzel
Cheryl Bratzel Bellows, 69, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Liberty University. Surviving are her husband, David Bellows; children, David Norman, Benjamin Norman, Matthew Staley and Amber Allen; eight grandchildren; brother, Greg Bratzel. A private graveside will be held for the family. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

