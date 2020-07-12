Bellows, Cheryl Bratzel

Cheryl Bratzel Bellows, 69, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Liberty University. Surviving are her husband, David Bellows; children, David Norman, Benjamin Norman, Matthew Staley and Amber Allen; eight grandchildren; brother, Greg Bratzel. A private graveside will be held for the family. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Bellows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.