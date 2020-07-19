Benjamin, Minnie

December 21, 1953 - July 15, 2020 Minnie Ispahani Benjamin, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1953, in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, the fourth child of Mirza Sadiq Ispahani and Krishnaveni Ispahani. At heart, she was a lifelong learner and innovator, and loved imparting her knowledge and love of learning to the children she taught as a primary school teacher in India. After getting married in the early 1980s, Minnie emigrated to the United States to begin a new life in the years that followed, she had the joy of raising her three children, cultivating new friendships in the United States, and even finding a new career path. At the end of the day, although Minnie had many talents and interests, the one constant motivator and driving force in her life was her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a lady of deep faith and lived her life in constant communion with Christ. Those who knew her remember her as someone who exuded compassion, kindness, and wisdom. She touched many lives through her example of grace and her unconditional love. In passing, she is survived and remembered in great love and respect, by her three children, Myra Benjamin of Alexandria, Virginia, Olivia Benjamin of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Joel Benjamin of Lynchburg, Virginia. "Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all." Proverbs 31:29. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Justice Mission, P.O. Box 96961, Washington, D.C. 20090-6961. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
