Bensiek, William "Bill" F.
Bensiek, William "Bill" F.

June 2, 1933 - August 2, 2020 William F. Bensiek, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away at home on August 2, 2020. Bill was born in Kirkwood, Mo., on June 2, 1933. He received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia and then served 2 years in the US Navy. He moved to Lynchburg in 1958 to accept a job with B&W. During that time, he earned a masters degree in physics as well as an MBA. He retired from B&W after 48 years of service as an engineer. Bill loved all things outdoors, including gardening, hiking, and fishing. He was a devoted member of the Central Virginia Master Naturalist for 20 years. He also enjoyed supporting family members by watching their recreational and high school teams. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Richard J. Bensiek; sisten-in-law, Taci J. Bensiek; and a niece, Teri Alexis. He is survived by a niece, Margot Bricker (Dan) and family of Pasadena, Calif.; nephews, Richard J. Bensiek Jr. (Tracy) and family of Corona, Calif., and Jeff Bensiek (Michelle) of Santa Cruz, Calif.; and devoted companion of 31 years, Evelyn A. Hall of Madison Heights. Bill also loved being an uncle to his local extended family. According to his wishes, Bill will be cremated and his ashes spread.

