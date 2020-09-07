Berryman, Edith Maureen Cabell

Edith Maureen Cabell Berryman of Lynchburg, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born on June 23, 1926 to the late Harry and Edith Stratton Cabell. Ms. B leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 61 years Joseph "Dr. B" Berryman, a daughter Maria Aidley (Tim) of San Francisco, Calif.; three granddaughters, Hayley, Tegan and Georgia Rae and one grandson, Gabriel; one sister, Arlettta Harrison, one brother, Harry Cabell III (Melba) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Parking Lot, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Community Funeral Home, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504 is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.communityfuneralhomeinc.com. Community Funeral Home directing
