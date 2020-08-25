 Skip to main content
Beverely, Edwina Mae
Edwina Mae Beverley, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Heritage Green Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson officiating. Family and Friends of Edwina Brown Beverley are invited to visit Davis-Turner Funeral Service at their convenience on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, between the hours of 10 a.m., and 6 p.m., to view the body and exhibit, sign the register and to get a printed program. Due to the numerous restrictions and travel issues associated with the COVID-19 there will be no formal services. The Beverley Family expresses their appreciation for all acts of kindness shown during Edwina's transition. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave

