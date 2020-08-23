 Skip to main content
Beverley, Edwina Mae
Edwina Mae Beverley, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Heritage Green Nursing Home. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwina Beverley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

