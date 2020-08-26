Blair, Leola

Leola Blair of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born to Haze and Irene Penick Logan of Halifax, Va., on August 31, 1937, she was an avid enjoyer of sewing and cooking. Cooking allowed her the opportunity to use her passion to work for the State Department, where she retired after 30+ years. But the things she loved more than cooking and sewing were her family and her relationship with God. In addition to her parents, Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Melvin Blair Sr. She is survived by her son, Melvin Blair, Jr. (Miriam) of Omaha, Nebr.; daughter, Cynthia Blair of Maryland; three sisters, Alice Mosby (John) of Lynchburg, Va., Nancy Logan of Crystal Hill, Va., and Bessie Clark of Landover, Md.; three brothers, Andrew Logan of Woodbridge, Va., James Logan of Halifax, Va., and Johnnie Logan of Triangle, Va.; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Christian, Leara, Nyamiri, Precious and Orlando; a devoted niece, Alicia Mosby-Murphy of Lynchburg, Va.; a goddaughter, Amelia Logan of Triangle, Va., as well as a devoted great nephew, Desmond Mosby of Lynchburg, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
