Blanks, Helen Tweedy

Helen Lee Tweedy Blanks, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Bentley Commons. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence C. Blanks Jr. Born on March 3, 1927, in Forest, she was the daughter of the late John Tweedy and the late Rosa Miles Tweedy. Helen retired from Crestar Bank and was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Bentley Commons Community and enjoyed her time there. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters. Helen is survived by two daughters, Jerry Hardy and husband, Frank, and Robin Walinski and husband, Brian; four grandchildren, Andrew Hardy and wife, Jaime, Erin Leigh Hardy, Christina Walinski, and Adam Walinski; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Cameron, Jackson, and Aubrey; two sisters, Arlene Paris and Shirley Altarac; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Blanks and Shirley Tweedy. Helen's family would like to thank Cheryl Rose for her friendship, kindness and care for our mother. A celebration of Helen's life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Mark Tinsley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be private at Fort Hill Memorial Park For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggest Amelon United Methodist Church c/o Free for Him Campaign. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Blanks family. To send online condolences, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.