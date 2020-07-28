Blanks, Inez Alexandra Berinson
Blanks, Inez Alexandra Berinson

Inez Alexandra Berinson Blanks passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A private service has been held. A public service will be held in approximately 42 days. To be advised. She is already missed by hundreds of friends and family. Her bright light has gone from us. 292-415-9495 Details Norris Blanks

To plant a tree in memory of Inez Blanks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

